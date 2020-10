Ty Dolla $ign just released his third album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. He makes his way to NPR’s Tiny Desk for his first solo set. He performed live renditions of “Temptations”, “Ego Death”, and “Your Turn” from his new album and also “Or Nah” and “Paranoid”. He also performed of his Wiz Khalifa collab, “Something New”.

Watch the performance below.