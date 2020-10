Dinner Party aka Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington follows their two new projects with the official video for the track “Freeze Tag” featuring Cordae, Phoelix and Snoop Dogg. Directed by Elliott Sellers.

The visual follows the narrative that even when we’re celebrating life, the Black community is unjustly under surveillance leading to the horrifying situations.

Watch the “Freeze Tag” video below