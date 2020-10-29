New Music: Billy Danze ft. Method Man – Gotham

M.O.P.’s Billy Danze will be releasing his new solo project. We Busy, on November 15. Here is the first single from the project titled “Gotham” featuring Method Man. He had this to say about the project:

“We Busy is more of the thinking section that leads to my album. The soulful beats helped me showcase the Billy Danze my audience may not know; I’m painting familiar portraits on an unfamiliar canvas.”

He continues about the single:

“This record is a statement to all of NYC. It’s the birthplace of hip hop and this thing of ours cannot be overlooked”.

We Busy will feature 12 new songs and produced entirety by Swiss producer TooBusy.

You can stream “Gotham” below.





