Album Stream: Atmosphere – The Day Before Halloween

Atmosphere returns with a new aptly titled project, The Day Before Halloween. They say the “album loosely conceptualized around the life of a visual artist living in an antiquated surveillance state. The Day Before Halloween is menacing. It’s murky. It’s George Orwell meets Keith Haring at a video arcade on New Year’s Day, 1985”.

Featuring ten new records and no listed guest appearances.

You can stream The Day Before Halloween in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music. You can also pick up merch and physical copies now on AtmosphereSucks.com.



