Album Stream: Busta Rhymes – Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God



Back in 1998, Busta Rhymes released his third album E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front. He returns in 2020 with the sequel Extinction Level Event: The Wrath Of God. Featuring 22 new songs and guest appearances by Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock, M.O.P., Bell Biv Devoe, Old Dirty Bastard, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Rapsody, Mariah Carey, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige. Anderson .Paak, Vybz Kartel, DJ Premier and more.

