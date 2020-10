Chicago’s King Von releases his new album, Welcome to O Block. Featuring 16 new songs and guest appearances/production by Chopsquad DJ, Wheezy, Tay Keith, Hitmaka, Will-A-Fool, Lil Durk, Polo G, Prince Dre, Dreezy, Moneybagg Yo and Fivio Foreign.

You can stream Welcome to O Block below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.