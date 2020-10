With a year passed since the release of her critically acclaimed album, EVE, Rapsody is back with her new single, “12 Problems”. She speaks on the issues Black people face in the world today including police brutality.

This song follows Jorja Smith’s “By Any Means” and Vic Mensa’s “No More Teardrops” as next single from Roc Nation’s upcoming Reprise compilation.

You can stream “12 Problems” below.

***Updated with the official video.***