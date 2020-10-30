New Music: French Montana ft. Pop Smoke – Double G



Earlier this week, French Montana dropped a clip of himself and Pop Smoke in the studio together. Today he releases his new Pop Smoke collab titled “Double G”. He had this to say about the record:

“A lot of people don’t realize how close me and Pop Smoke was. We was friends outside the music and we had a lot of music together that we was planning on putting out, and I’m just so sad we didn’t get a chance to do that. So I just picked out one of my favorite ones and just put it out. He represents the culture; he represents everything about New York. And when we got together, he was just a big fan of the Wave and big fan of the Mac & Cheese Mixtapes. He was younger than me, so he was just tell me how he grew up on everything. So once we met, we just became real close, and studio time, studio after studio, we just built that bond, and we came out with, almost like a project together; that’s how many songs we had.”

Stream “Double G” below.





