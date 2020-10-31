Album Stream: Queen Naija – missunderstood



While celebrating her 25th birthday, Queen Naija delivers her debut album, missunderstood. Featuring eighteen new tracks and guest appearances by Lucky Daye, Jacquees, Kiana Ledé, Lil Durk, Russ, Mulatto, and more.

“I wanted to peel off more layers of who I am. I’m not just a girl who’s been cheated on. I’ve had more things happen to me, I can vouch for more than just that. I know that’s a sad thing but there’s more I can use to empower women, and people, in general.”

You can stream missunderstood in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



