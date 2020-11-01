Video: N.O.R.E. x DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 234) w/ Busta Rhymes & Spliff Star



In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On today’s episode The Champs chop it up with the legendary Busta Rhymes.

Woo-hah!! One of the most requested artists in the history of Drink Champs, Busta Rhymes finally joins us for an incredible conversation.

Busta shares his hip-hop journey, from attending the same high-school with JAY Z & The Notorious B.I.G., to the creation of Leaders of the New School. Busta also shares how the legendary Chuck D gave him the name “Busta Rhymes”.

Creating some of hip-hop’s most historic albums, Busta Rhymes shares stories about working with iconic recording artists like Janet Jackson & Mariah Carey, to name a few.

Spliff Star joins the conversation as the guys talk about Busta and Spliff’s electrifying performances, the evolution of Flipmode Squad and more!

