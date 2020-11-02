New Music: Burna Boy – 20 10 20



In the fight to #EndSARS, Burna Boy pays homage to victims of the recent Lekki massacre in Nigeria with his new record “20 10 20”. He speaks up for justice against police brutality and salutes the true heroes who aided during the incident. Proceeds from the records will go to benefit the families of the victims.

On October 20th 2020, the Nigerian Special Armed Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) opened fire on peaceful End SARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State, Nigeria.

You can stream “20 10 20” below.





