New Music: Rob Markman – The Dakota



There are 20 million stories in the city of New York, and Rob Markman decides to share one that his grandmother used to tell him all the time with his new single “The Dakota”. He had this to say about the DviousMindz-produced record

“John Lennon was murdered in front of his NYC building, The Dakota, on Dec 8, 1980– on my grandma Pura’s birthday. It was a story she told me as a kid, a story she continued to tell me over and over after she developed alzheimer’s. I kinda became fascinated with the story and just decided to paint the picture with my writing.”

You can stream “The Dakota” below.