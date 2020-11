In this episode:

Covid-19 hit close to home this past week, so Joe and the guys gave a Zoom-cast until they return in-studio. Joe begins with an apology to everyone and an update on his Covid battle (4:00). The guys also discuss the recent election anxiety (6:50), New Jersey legalizes weed (18:05), Joe Rogan goes live on YouTube during the election coverage (20:58), new music that released since the last episode (24:11), and Joe hating on other rappers (51:35).