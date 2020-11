Common just released his surprise album A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 1 this past weekend. He takes his fight for social justice to stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. As he performed his new single “Say Peace” with Black Thought and North Carolina newcomer PJ.

The virtual performance for the politically-charged anthem features projected images of past performances, archived and current protest footage and photos of African-American icons.

Watch the full performance below.