Anaheim,CA’s Phora drops his second independent project since leaving Warner Records.

This one is titled With Love 2. Featuring 15 new records and guest appearances by DaniLeigh,Toosii, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani & Tyla Yaweh.

You can stream With Love 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.