EP Stream: Donwill – Some Music

Lessondary member Donwill drops off a new EP titled Some Music Featuring three new records and guest appearances by Fat Tony & Donavon. He had this to say about the project:
“I had planned on releasing an album this year. I started working on it sometime last year and at some point I just stopped. Very recently I started pulling it apart because that’s typically what I do if I don’t abandon the project all together….The first two these songs are from that album. The third song was written when i was trying to figure out how to use Twitch. It was supposed to live and die on IG as a post but I figured why not let it go as well since it fits the theme of this thing.”
You can stream Some Music in its entirety below and download it now on BandCamp.