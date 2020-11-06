EP Stream: Donwill – Some Music

Lessondary member Donwill drops off a new EP titled Some Music Featuring three new records and guest appearances by Fat Tony & Donavon. He had this to say about the project:

“I had planned on releasing an album this year. I started working on it sometime last year and at some point I just stopped. Very recently I started pulling it apart because that’s typically what I do if I don’t abandon the project all together….The first two these songs are from that album. The third song was written when i was trying to figure out how to use Twitch. It was supposed to live and die on IG as a post but I figured why not let it go as well since it fits the theme of this thing.”