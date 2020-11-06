Music Video: Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Nicki Minaj & YoungBoy Never Broke Again – What That Speed Bout?!



After leaving Interscope Records for Atlantic Records, Mike WiLL Made-It has announced that he will drop a new album titled MICHAEL before the end of the year. Here is the official video for the first single “What That Speed Bout?!” featuring Nicki Minaj and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. He had this to say about the project:

“I’m going to give the people what they want but also what they never knew they needed. Having vision is having the ability to see the unseen”.

Watch the “What That Speed Bout?!” video below.