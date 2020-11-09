Roc Marciano – Mt. Marci (Tracklist)



Roc Marciano.is a year removed from his last project Marcielago, Today he decides to announce his follow-up titled Mt. Marci. Mt. Marci will feature 16 new songs and guest appearances by ScHoolboy Q, Stove God Cooks, Action Bronson, Kool Keith and Trent Truce. He took to his Instagram account to reveal the official tracklist.

Watch the announcement video and check out the full tracklist below.

