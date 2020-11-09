Roc Marciano – Mt. Marci (Tracklist)

Roc Marciano.is a year removed from his last project Marcielago, Today he decides to announce his follow-up titled Mt. Marci. Mt. Marci will feature 16 new songs and guest appearances by ScHoolboy Q, Stove God Cooks, Action Bronson, Kool Keith and Trent Truce. He took to his Instagram account to reveal the official tracklist.

Watch the announcement video and check out the full tracklist below.

 

🏔 MT MARCI 🏔 #marcienterprises #artthatkills #pimpire

  1. Intro Allegories
  2. Downtown 81
  3. COVID Cough f. ScHoolboy Q
  4. Wheat 40’s
  5. Spirit Cooking f. Action Bronson
  6. Pimps Don’t Wear Rabbits
  7. Butterfly Effect
  8. The Eye Of Whorus f. Stove God Cooks
  9. Steel Vagina
  10. Broadway Billy f. Kool Keith
  11. Baby Powder
  12. Trenchcoat Wars
  13. Wicked Days f. Trent Truce
  14. Garbage Pail Kids
  15. Crockett N Tubbs
  16. Mt. Marci

