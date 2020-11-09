Video: Dave Chappelle On SNL



Dave Chappelle made his return to Saturday Night Live as the host of this Saturday’s post election episode. With Joe Biden being announced as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris as the first African-American and Southeast Asian female Vice President. In his 16-minute opening monologue, Dave give these “nigga lessons” about his family’s history of slavery, racial divide, the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump, the election results and more. You can also watch his appearance in the skits “Uncle Ben” and “DC Morning”. Along with the Biden open featuring Jim Carey as Biden & Alec Baldwin as Trump.







