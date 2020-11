Smif N Wessun continues to push their latest album, The All with the official video for the opening track “The Education of Smif N Wessun” featuring Minister Louis Farrakhan. Produced by 9th Wonder and The Soul Council, Tek and Steele walk through their home borough of Brooklyn hitting famous landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge, murals of Sean Price, Notorious B.I.G., Pop Smoke, and more.

Watch “The Education of Smif N Wessun” below.