Statik Selektah is putting the finishing touches on his new album The Balancing Act. For his latest single/video he snags Joey Badass, Nas and guitarist extraordinaire, Gary Clark Jr for a record titled “Keep It Moving”. Statik flips the Isaac Hayes classic “Walk On By” while Nas and Joey spits bars filled with ambition and determination of not letting anything stand in their way of success.

Watch the animated visual below.