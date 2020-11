Salaam Remi delivers his latest album, Black On Purpose. Featuring 17 new tracks and guest appearances by Bilal, Mack Wilds, Teedra Moses, DJ Nices, Black Thought, Syleena Johnson, Anthony Hamilton, Cee-Lo, Stephen Marley, Nas, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Busta Rhymes, Chronixx, Case, Spragga Benz, MuMu Fresh, Doug E Fresh, Super Cat, Betty Wright, James Poyser, and Sandra Bland.

You can stream Black On Purpose in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.