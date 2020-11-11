Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 389) “The Baddies”

In this episode:

Covid-19 couldn’t hold Joe down for long, the guys return to the studio to discuss all that they’ve missed and Joe shares his experience with the virus. The guys begin with Dave Chappelle on SNL (20:44), a hypothetical Verzuz battle between OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest (32:00), they congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (58:20) in addition to reacting to Van Jones crying on CNN (1:12:00). The crew also sheds light on the untimely passing of King Von (1:32:25), an update in the tech world (2:22:20) and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | SiR – “Footsteps in the Dark Pts 1 & 2” Rory | Raahiim – “You Love Me” Mal | King Von – “I Am What I Am” (Ft. Fivio Foreign) Parks | UFO Fev – “El Maestro” (Ft. Big Ghost)