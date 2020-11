The new movie True To The Game 2 is set to hit theaters (in areas where the theaters are open) on November 6th. The movie is an adaptation of the 2007 novel by Teri Woods, starring Vivica A. Fox, Jeremy Meeks, Lil Mama, Rotimi, Tamar Braxton, Faith Evans, Waka Flocka, and Bernice Burgos.

Here is the first release from the soundtrack as producer Wheezy gets an assist from Future and Yo Gotti for “Guillotine”, which you can stream below. Also check out the official trailer for True To The Game 2