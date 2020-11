With the officially releases of both the Playstation 5 and XBox Series X/S consoles this week, the highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 is set to drop in December. Run The Jewels drops off their contribution to the games soundtrack ”No Save Point”. The official video will premiere tomorrow night (11/13) at 11:25pm EST as part of the Adult Swim Festival.

You can check out the song and a preview of the game below.