Pharoahe Monch, Daru Jones, and Marcus Machado return as th1rt3en for the official video for their politically-charged anthem “Fight” featuring Cypress Hill. The video features the crew in a confrontation with the KKK that end with a Molotov cocktail being tosses for the culture.

th1rt3en new album A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism hits stores on January 22.