Russ dropped his third album SHAKE THE SNOW GLOBE at the beginning of 2020. He just announced the follow up CHOMP EP. Featuring six newtrack and guest appearances by KXNG CROOKED, Ab-Soul, DJ Premier, Busta Rhymes, Benny The Butcher, and Black Thought. Also featuring production by DJ Premiere, The Alchemist and 9th Wonder.

Check out the full tracklist below.