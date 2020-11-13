Album Stream: 2 Chainz – So Help Me God



2 Chainz drops off his new album, So Help Me God. Featuring fifteen new songs and guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and more. Also featuring production by Mike WiLL Made-It, Boi-1da, Chief Keef, TM88, StreetRunner, Cool & Dre, David Banner, Dem Jointz, and more. When asked, 2 Chainz had this to say about the artwork:

“I know a lot of artists have used baby pictures and kid photos to tell their story or reveal their journey, but this one different! This is the 8th grade me, this was a proof pic, because, like many of us, we couldn’t afford to order the picture package. And yes, I had on two chains. I was an aspiring drug dealer and an occasional thief. When pop went to prison he told me if I steal, steal stuff I need and not want. If I could tell that person something today I would tell them don’t give up, times is hard, but they don’t last forever. SO HELP ME GOD.”

