Russ just announced his EP titled CHOMP. Featuring five new tracks guest appearances/production by Black Thought, DJ Premier, Alchemist, Busta Rhymes, 9th Wonder, Benny the Butcher, KXNG Crooked & Ab-Soul.

Here is the official video for his collab with TDE’s Ab-Soul titled “Who Wants What”. Inspired by BET’s legendary video show Rap City and co-starring Big Tigger.

Watch the “Who Wants What” video below.