New Music: Pete Rock – Rejoice



Pete Rock will release the third volume of his PeteStrumentals series on December 11th. Instead of just flipping samples, Pete has assembled a band called The Soul Brothers: drummer Daru Jones, guitarist Marcus Machado, bassists MonoNeon and Christopher McBride, keyboardist BigYuki, and vocalist Jermaine Holmes. Pete had this to say about the project

“A lot of this album sounds like samples extracted from records. We dress it up and add definition to what it is. It’s hip hop, but have you ever heard Pete Rock not sample anything or work with a band? It’s exciting. I’m a musician, whether I’m sampling or not. Music is music; it’s what I think about it all day, every day.”

Here is the second single, “Rejoice”, which you can stream below.