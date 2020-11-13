New Music: Your Old Droog ft. Black Thought, El-P, Mach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim – Pravda

With his new album Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition set to be released on December 4th, Brooklyn’s Your Old Droog give fans latest single “Pravda” featuring Black Thought, El-P, Mach-Hommy and Tha God Fahim. The track is named in reference to the official newspaper of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Droog had this to say about the record:

“This track is more of a quarantine freestyle session than anything that remotely resembles standard song structure. It’s the first song I did in isolation and the rest of the features just naturally unfolded.”

You can stream “Pravda” below.





