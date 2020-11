Memphis’ Blac Youngsta follows his joint project with Moneybagg Yo, Code Red with a new solo mixtape titled Fuck Everybody 3. Featuring 14 new records and guest appearances by Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Yo Gotti & more.

You can stream Fuck Everybody 3 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music. Also check out his new video “Saving Money” featuring DaBaby.