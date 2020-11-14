Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 390) “Chatty Chatty”



Joe asks the question regarding Future’s decisions to collaborate with Lil Uzi Vert and other artist that he believes doesn’t make sense (17:42). The guys also discuss new music from Masego, Goodie Mob, (39:16), and 2 Chainz (1:02:45) . Westside Gunn joins the crew to discuss his time on Shady records, working on new music, and the pressures he faces while being an artist in today’s climate (1:38:30).

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Blxst – “Searching” Rory | Lloyd Banks – “Nobody Believes Me” Mal | Belly – “Lullaby” Parks | Ransom & Nicholas Craven – “Final Destination”