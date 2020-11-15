Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 236) w/ Hitmaka



In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the guys chop it up with the one and only Hitmaka. First introduced to his fans as Yung Berg, he created huge records like “Sexy Lady” and the platinum selling single “Sexy Can I” with Ray J. Throughout the years Berg reinvented himself as “Hitmaka”, producing some of the biggest records for 2Chainz, Fat Joe, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign and more!

Hitmaka share stories of Whitney Houston, DMX, Love & Hip-Hop, Kanye West and much more. This is an episode that you don’t want to miss!