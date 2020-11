Before he drops The Billy Danze Project, M.O.P.’s, Billy Danze and links up with producer Too Busy for a new project titled The Listening Session. Featuring thirteen new records and guest appearances by DJ Premier, Lil Fame, Method Man, Cormega, Daz Dillinger, Havoc, and more.

You can stream The Listening Session in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.