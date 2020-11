DaniLeigh delivers her sophomore album Movie via Def Jam Records. Featuring 16 new songs and guest appearances by PARTYNEXTDOOR, Fivio Foreign, Queen Naija, DaBaby, Gunna, Yella Beezy, and Ty Dolla $ign. She also had a 30-minute short film to accompany the album.

You can stream Movie in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music and check out the short film below.