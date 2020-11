R.A. The Rugged Man gives fans another visual from his album All My Heroes Are Dead. This one is for his track “E.K.N.Y.” featuring Inspectah Deck & Timbo King. Directed by WillC and Tana. In the visual they hit the movie theater and watch comical skits of 70s and 80s New York

Watch the “E.K.N.Y.” video below.