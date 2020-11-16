Roc Marciano – Mt. Marci

Roc Marciano returns with his new album Mt. Marci. Featuring sixteen new tracks and guest appearances by ScHoolboy Q, Stove God Cooks, Action Bronson, Kool Keith and Trent Truce. You can pick up Mt. Marci exclusively on his official website RocMarci.com

Intro Allegories Downtown 81 COVID Cough f. ScHoolboy Q Wheat 40’s Spirit Cooking f. Action Bronson Pimps Don’t Wear Rabbits Butterfly Effect The Eye Of Whorus f. Stove God Cooks Steel Vagina Broadway Billy f. Kool Keith Baby Powder Trenchcoat Wars Wicked Days f. Trent Truce Garbage Pail Kids Crockett N Tubbs Mt. Marci