Roc Marciano – Mt. Marci

By cyclone -
0

Roc Marciano returns with his new album Mt. Marci. Featuring sixteen new tracks and guest appearances by ScHoolboy Q, Stove God Cooks, Action Bronson, Kool Keith and Trent Truce. You can pick up Mt. Marci exclusively on his official website RocMarci.com

  1. Intro Allegories
  2. Downtown 81
  3. COVID Cough f. ScHoolboy Q
  4. Wheat 40’s
  5. Spirit Cooking f. Action Bronson
  6. Pimps Don’t Wear Rabbits
  7. Butterfly Effect
  8. The Eye Of Whorus f. Stove God Cooks
  9. Steel Vagina
  10. Broadway Billy f. Kool Keith
  11. Baby Powder
  12. Trenchcoat Wars
  13. Wicked Days f. Trent Truce
  14. Garbage Pail Kids
  15. Crockett N Tubbs
  16. Mt. Marci

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR