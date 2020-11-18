Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 391) “Steam Room”

Since the previous episode, Jeezy has found a new opponent in Gucci Mane (replacing T.I.) for the upcoming Verzuz battle and the guys react and give their predictions on the historic reunion (22:24). Joe then gets in his bag regarding the current energy surrounding Hip Hop culture (38:45), an update on HBO’s”The Undoing” (POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERTS) (1:09:33), and the pressure Clubhouse faces now that Twitter has announced a chat room feature (1:19:27). Also, an update on Taylor Swift’s masters (1:41:15), James Harden potentially coming to the Brooklyn Nets (2:11:19), and Technology vs Government (2:25:10)!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Gucci Mane – “So Icy” (Ft. Young Jeezy)

Rory | Hailes – “Come Thru” (Ft. Jonathan Singletary)

Mal | SAINt JHN – “Pray 4 Me” (Ft. Kanye West)

Parks | Salaam Remi – “Really Real Out Here” (Ft. Black Thought & Common)

