Future and Lil Uzi Vert drops off another new video. This time around they hit the yacht in Miami for the official video for “Over Your Head”. Directed by Hype Williams, Future and Uzi. The two speak on their game with the women as they cruise in a yacht and hang out in a lavish beach side mansion. Off of their joint album Pluto x Baby Pluto and the deluxe.

Watch the “Over Your Head” video below.