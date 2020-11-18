Music Video: Open Mike Eagle ft. Video Dave – Headass (Idiot Shinji) (Prod. by Black Milk)



Open Mike Eagle drops off another visual from his very personal album Anime, Trauma and Divorce, which “[chronicling] the worst year of his life so far”. Here is the light-hearted visual for the track “Headass (Idiot Shinji)” featuring Video Dave. Produced by Black Milk and Directed by Valentine Vee. Inspired by “The Buttheads” sketches from In Living Color, Mike and Dave host an informercial on the meaning of the word “headass…”.