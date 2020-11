Jeezy is set to release his new album The Recession 2 on November 20th. He decides to get some shit off his chest in his new single, “Therapy For My Soul”. Produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. Snow airs out his past issues with Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, 50 Cent, Coach K (Quality Control Music) and Gucci Mane. Freddie Gibbs quickly responded via Twitter stating:

“BMF put U in a headlock in front of me. U gotta come harder than this snow flake.“

Stream “Therapy For My Soul” below.