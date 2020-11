After dropping his NFL-inspired “Lions, Bengals & Bears” with DJ Money, Wale is back at it with another new single/video. This one is titled “Flawed” and features Gunna. Wale had this to say about the collab:

“Gunna, he’s just funny, man. And he got a good heart. As far as musically, he’s just got it. You know how to write, you know how to go in and out of pockets, all the melodies. You, you got it.”

Watch the Joseph Desrosiers and Melissa Forde-directed video below.