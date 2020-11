French Montana gives fans the fifth installment of his Coke Boys mixtape series. Featuring 19 new records and guest appearances by Pop Smoke, Max B, Benny the Butcher, A$AP Rocky, Lil Durk, Jack Harlow, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Curren$y, Jim Jones, Lil Mosey, the late Chinx, and more.

You can stream Coke Boys 5 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music.