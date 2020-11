Following the success of his platinum single “Roses”, Saint JHN returns with his third album, While The World Was Burning. Featuring 13 new tracks and guest appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Kanye West, J.I.D, 6LACK, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Kehlani.

You can stream While The World Was Burning in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.