After being hit with the news that his brother Glenn Johnson passed away after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, DaBaby dedicates his new EP to him titled My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G). Featuring seven new songs and guest appearances by Meek Mill, NoCap, Polo G & Toosii.

You can stream My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G) in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music.