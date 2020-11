Los Angeles’ Blxst continues his the buzz he built from his popular EP, No Love Lost. With his deluxe on the way, he drops off his new single “Got It All” featuring Dom Kennedy. He had this to say about the collab:

“To me, Dom Kennedy is the epitome of LA. I look at him like my generation’s Ice Cube. It was only right to link up and capture a classic moment.”

You can stream “Got It All” below.