New Music: Statik Selektah ft. Conway The Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike & Allan Kingdom – Play Around

By cyclone -
0

Statik Selektah will be releasing his new album The Balancing Act soon. Following his collab with Nas and Joey Bada$$, “Keep It Moving”, Statik returns with his second single “Play Around” featuring Conway the Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike and Allan Kingdom.

You can stream “Play Around” and check the The Balancing Act tracklist below.

  1. 01. “The Healing” f. Black Thought
  2. 02. “Keep It Moving” f. Nas, Joey Bada$$, Gary Clark Jr.
  3. 03. “Play Around” f. Allan Kingdom, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, Conway the Machine
  4. 04. “Hard Living” f. Dave East, Method Man
  5. 05. “Time” f. Jack Harlow
  6. 06. “Watch Me” f. Joey Bada$$
  7. 07. “America Is Cancelled” f. Termanology, Styles P, Jadakiss
  8. 08. “No Substitute” f. Brady Watt, Paul Wall, Benny the Butcher
  9. 09. “Off My Mind” f. Haile Supreme, Fly Anakin, Rome Streetz
  10. 10. “Welcome To The Game” f. Kota the Friend, Marlon Craft
  11. 11. “Soul Custody” f. Blu, Evidence
  12. 12. “No More” f. Rim da Villin, Smoke DZA, Lil Fame
  13. 13. “Ralph Laurens” f. Sean Price, Thirstin Howl III
  14. 14. “Balance Beam” f. JFK, CJ Fly, Nick Grant
  15. 15. “Way Up” f. Haile Supreme, Havoc, Bun B
  16. 16. “Immortal f. Harley Harl, Bobby Sessions

