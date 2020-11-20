New Music: Statik Selektah ft. Conway The Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike & Allan Kingdom – Play Around

Statik Selektah will be releasing his new album The Balancing Act soon. Following his collab with Nas and Joey Bada$$, “Keep It Moving”, Statik returns with his second single “Play Around” featuring Conway the Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike and Allan Kingdom.
You can stream “Play Around” and check the The Balancing Act tracklist below.
- 01. “The Healing” f. Black Thought
- 02. “Keep It Moving” f. Nas, Joey Bada$$, Gary Clark Jr.
- 03. “Play Around” f. Allan Kingdom, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, Conway the Machine
- 04. “Hard Living” f. Dave East, Method Man
- 05. “Time” f. Jack Harlow
- 06. “Watch Me” f. Joey Bada$$
- 07. “America Is Cancelled” f. Termanology, Styles P, Jadakiss
- 08. “No Substitute” f. Brady Watt, Paul Wall, Benny the Butcher
- 09. “Off My Mind” f. Haile Supreme, Fly Anakin, Rome Streetz
- 10. “Welcome To The Game” f. Kota the Friend, Marlon Craft
- 11. “Soul Custody” f. Blu, Evidence
- 12. “No More” f. Rim da Villin, Smoke DZA, Lil Fame
- 13. “Ralph Laurens” f. Sean Price, Thirstin Howl III
- 14. “Balance Beam” f. JFK, CJ Fly, Nick Grant
- 15. “Way Up” f. Haile Supreme, Havoc, Bun B
- 16. “Immortal f. Harley Harl, Bobby Sessions