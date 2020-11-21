Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 392) “Ta Daa”

In this episode:

Joe and the guys get straight to it this episode and recap the most anticipated Verzuz battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane (13:06). They give their takes on the outcome, their favorite moments of the night, who they believed won and Joe reaches out to an Atlanta correspondent for better understanding of the climate in Atlanta (1:08:05). Also, new music was released (1:33:46), Joe clears his tension with Wale (2:29:35), a review of Kevin Hart’s latest comedy special (2:42:41) and much more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | SAINt JHN – “Highschool Reunion, Prom” (Ft. Lil Uzi Vert) Rory | T-Pain – “She Said” Mal | SAINt JHN – “Quarantine Wifey” (Ft. JID) Parks | Mobb Deep – “Extortion” (Ft. Method Man)