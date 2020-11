CyHi returns with his first single in three years titled “Ryder” featuring Canjelae. Cyhi goes in about a deadly carjacking and his mom schooling him on survival in the streets over jazzy production by Trizzy, Slim Wave, and Lance.

He also recently premiered a video series called The Hardway Musicals Presents: Barcode, which is streaming on TIDAL.

You can stream “Ryder” and watch episode 1 of Barcode below.